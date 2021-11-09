Indian Oil Corporation to set up 10,000 EV charging stations

SUDHIR KUMAR

Oil companies of India will set up 22 thousand Electric Vehicle, EV charging stations on a mission mode in prominent cities and national highways across the country. In a series of tweets, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri said of these, Indian Oil Corporation will set up ten thousand stations.

It has already installed 439 EV charging stations and plans to install 2000 charging stations in its retail outlet network over the next one year.

Another 1000 EV Charging Stations will be set up by Bharat Petroleum within the next one year and 7000 overall. It has already set up 52 stations. HPCL which has already installed 382 EV stations so far will set up 1000 stations in the next one year and 5000 overall.

This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announced in Glasgow to reduce carbon intensity of the economy by 45 percent by 2030.