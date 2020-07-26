COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2020 11:34:24      انڈین آواز

Govt notifies new rules & regulations for e-commerce companies

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The government has notified new rules and regulations for e-commerce companies under the Consumer Protection Act 2019. It made it mandatory to display the ‘country of origin’ on their products stating that any non-compliance will attract penal action.

The ‘Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020’, notified on 23rd July is part of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
The new norms aim to protect the rights of consumer by establishing authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumers’ disputes.

The ‘Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020’ will be applicable to all electronic retailers registered in India or abroad but offering goods and services to Indian consumers. The new rules empower the central government to act against unfair trade practices in e-commerce and direct selling.

They require e-tailers to facilitate easy returns, address customer grievances and prevent discriminating against merchants on their platforms. According to the new rules, the e-commerce players will have to display the total price of goods and services offered for sale along with the break-up of other charges. The new rules mandate that marketplaces as well as sellers would be required to have grievance officers who have to respond in a time-bound manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Panchkula (Haryana) to host 4th Khelo India Youth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Panchkula in Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Ga ...

“Mental toughness will be crucial in the Olympics” Hockey coaches

FILE PHOTO Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Describing the Olympics as the toughest competition in the spor ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

Woman gives birth to baby girl on NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar

Woman gives birth to baby girl on NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar

It was the 10th childbirth including a twins on an NDRF boat while evacuating expecting mothers from flood-hit ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!