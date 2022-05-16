Govt is working towards a comprehensive national tourism policy: Minister

AMN / MUMBAI

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the government is working towards a comprehensive national tourism policy to give an impetus to the tourism industry.

During his address on the last day of the two-day India International Cruise Conference in Mumbai, Mr Reddy urged the industry stakeholders to prepare a road map for the development of the cruise tourism industry. He asked them to create an action plan on cruise tourism in a mission mode.

He said the government is taking several steps to promote river cruise tourism. Calling for international cruise operators to invest in the domestic cruise tourism industry, the Tourism Minister said that the government will facilitate all that is required to set up business in the country. He said that the Conference discussed issues related to cruise hub development, policy, infrastructure, capacity of river and sea tourism among others.

The first incredible India International Cruise Conference was organized in Mumbai by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the industry body Ficci. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and various cruise services operators attended the event. Tour operators of Andaman, Lakshadweep, Daman, Diu, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra participated in the conference.