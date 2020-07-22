Govt is working on plan to ensure benefits of ESIC and PF to workers in unorganised sector

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar has said that the Centre is engaged with States to work out a plan on how to ensure benefits of ESIC and Provident Fund to workers engaged in unorganised sector.

In an interview to DD News, Mr Gangwar said there are about 40 crore workers are engaged in unorganised sector. He said, the Labour Ministry will also have a data bank of the number of workers who have migrated from one state to another state.

Mr Gangwar said, as part of labour reform initiatives, the Ministry has decided to amalgamate 44 labour laws into four codes. He said, the Code on Wages bill has already been passed in Parliament.