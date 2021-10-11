Govt imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften prices in domestic market

AMN / NEW DELHI

Centre has imposed stock limits on edible oils to soften the prices of edible oils in the domestic market. Consumer Affairs Ministry said, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has imposed stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds for a period upto 31st March next year. The Ministry said, the decision will bring great relief to consumers across the country. The high prices of edible oil in international market has a substantial impact on the domestic edible oil prices.

The Ministry said, government has formulated a multi- pronged strategy to ensure that the prices of essential commodities like edible oils remain controlled. It said, measures like rationalization of import duty structure, launching of a web-portal for self-disclosure of stocks held by various stakeholders had already been taken.