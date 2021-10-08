Chief Economic Adviser, Says “Will Return To Academia”

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will return to academia at the end of his three-year stint as next month.

“I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving the nation has been an absolute privilege. I have wonderful support and encouragement,” Mr Subramanian tweeted.

“To get an opportunity to serve one’s nation is an absolute privilege. Each day that I have walked into North Block I have reminded myself of this privilege while endeavouring my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with the privilege,” Mr Subramanian said in a statement that he tweeted.

“I have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the government and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji,” Mr Subramanian said. “His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens.”