Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
RBI keeps key lending rate—repo rate unchanged at 4% for eighth time
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
Chief Economic Adviser, Says “Will Return To Academia”

India’s Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will return to academia at the end of his three-year stint as next month.

“I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving the nation has been an absolute privilege. I have wonderful support and encouragement,” Mr Subramanian tweeted.

“To get an opportunity to serve one’s nation is an absolute privilege. Each day that I have walked into North Block I have reminded myself of this privilege while endeavouring my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with the privilege,” Mr Subramanian said in a statement that he tweeted.

“I have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the government and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji,” Mr Subramanian said. “His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens.”

SPORTS

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

