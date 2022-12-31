Govt imposes ban on construction & demolition activities in NCR as air quality worsens

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government has imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality has deteriorated in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, December 30, the city’s average air quality index stood at 399, which is only two notches below the severe category.

The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan in the Region.

Projects related to rail services and operations, metro projects, airport projects, projects related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, and health care facilities are exempted.