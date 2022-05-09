FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt has given importance to all Indian languages including Sanskrit as envisaged in NEP: Education Minister

WEB DESK

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the government has given importance to all Indian languages including Sanskrit as envisaged in the National Education Policy. He said, Sanskrit has a great contribution in unifying various Indian languages and Sanskrit Universities will move towards becoming large multi-disciplinary institutions of higher learning. Mr Pradhan was addressing Concluding Ceremony of the three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav organized by Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi.

The Minister said, Sanskrit is not just a language, it is also an emotion and our knowledge and wisdom are part of our wealth. He emphasised that the onus is on all of us to take the civilization forward for centuries and achieve the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. He added that Sanskrit education should create more employment opportunities for students.

Our correspondent reports that the objective behind organising the Utkarsh Mahotsav was to promote Sanskrit language across the country and beyond. The central theme was the New Educational Era – Moving towards a Global Orientation of Sanskrit Studies.

