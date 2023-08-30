Govt gets overwhelming response for production of computers and servers under PLI Scheme : Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the government has got an overwhelming response from the companies for the production of Laptop, PC and Servers in the country under Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT hardware.

He said, India has become the trusted and reliable partner for most companies in the world. Mr. Vaishnav was addressing a Press conference in New Delhi today (30 August 2023).

He said that thirty two applications have been received so far under the (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities. Today is the last day for submission of applications under the scheme. Mr Vaishnaw said, the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware was approved with a budgetary outlay of 17 thousand crore rupees in May this year. Mr Vaishnaw said, these factories are expected to provide direct employment to 75 thousand persons.

Electronics manufacturing in India has witnessed consistent growth with 17 per cent in the last eight years and it has become the world’s second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones. The exports of mobile phones crossed a major milestone of about 90 thousand crore rupees.