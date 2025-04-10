Govt files caveat as SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Waqf Amendment Act on April 16

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on the 16th of this month. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan will hear the case.

The Central government yesterday filed a caveat in the apex court in this regard. A Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard. Multiple petitions have been filed in the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into effect on Tuesday. The government has issued a notification to this effect following the assent given by President Droupadi Murmu to the legislation.

