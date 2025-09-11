The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Exploring Use of Flex Engine Machines in Agricultural Equipment: Gadkari

Sep 11, 2025

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the government is trying to use flex engine machines in agricultural equipment. He said this while addressing the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association’s (FADA) 7th Auto Retail Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

The Minister informed that the ministry will meet with agriculture equipment companies about how they can use alternative fuel and biofuel in agriculture equipment. Mr Gadkari further informed that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is conducting experiments to derive isobutanol from ethanol, which can be blended with diesel.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Sep 10: Sensex up Nears 81,500, Nifty Eyes 25,000 Resistance

Sep 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Trump to discuss trade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sep 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Reduction of GST on handicraft items creates competition in global markets

Sep 9, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Indian Boxer Nupur Sheoran Reaches +80kg Semifinals at World Championships

11 September 2025 1:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

France’s ‘Block Everything’ Protests Challenge New PM; Over 200 Arrested in Paris

11 September 2025 1:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Qatar says deadly Israeli attack won’t stop mediation

11 September 2025 1:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Doha Attacks in Call with Qatar’s Amir

11 September 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments