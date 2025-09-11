Govt Exploring Use of Flex Engine Machines in Agricultural Equipment: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the government is trying to use flex engine machines in agricultural equipment. He said this while addressing the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association’s (FADA) 7th Auto Retail Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

The Minister informed that the ministry will meet with agriculture equipment companies about how they can use alternative fuel and biofuel in agriculture equipment. Mr Gadkari further informed that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is conducting experiments to derive isobutanol from ethanol, which can be blended with diesel.