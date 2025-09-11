SAJEX 2025: India–Saudi Jewellery Trade Enters a New Era

AMN / WEB DESK /Jeddah

India has unveiled the Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition (SAJEX) 2025, a landmark event aimed at strengthening bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia and expanding market reach across the Gulf and beyond. Organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, the Embassy of India in Riyadh, and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the exposition is being staged at the Jeddah Superdome from September 11–13, 2025.

The event hosts over 200 exhibitors across 250 booths, showcasing diamond jewellery, bridal collections, lab-grown diamonds, colored gemstones, and gold in multiple purities, alongside cutting-edge jewellery technology. More than 2,000 international buyers and trade visitors are expected.

India, which exported $32 billion worth of gems and jewellery in 2024–25, is a global leader in the industry, processing over one billion diamonds annually—92 percent of global volume. The sector has also witnessed strong investment, with FDI inflows rising 315 percent in FY 2024–25, contributing significantly to India’s $50 billion overall FDI.

SAJEX 2025 has garnered institutional support from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Jeddah and Makkah Chambers of Commerce. Leading exhibitors include Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers, K.G.K. Creations India, Asian Star Co., Bafleh Jewellery (UAE), and Jawhara Jewellery.

Alongside the exposition, the World Jewellery Investment Forum will bring together Saudi officials, global experts, and industry stakeholders to discuss trade facilitation, GCC retail trends, investment prospects, and consumer transparency.

The opening ceremony will feature senior Saudi dignitaries, the Indian Ambassador, and cultural performances, including a jewellery-fashion showcase curated by an Indian designer.

With Saudi Arabia’s jewellery market projected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2024 to $8.34 billion by 2030 under Vision 2030, SAJEX 2025 is set to position the Kingdom as a regional jewellery hub while reinforcing India’s role as a trusted global partner.