Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues: Agriculture Minister

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government has been engaged in active discussions with the farmers’ Unions to resolve the issues related to farm laws.

In a written reply a question in the Rajya Sabha, Mr Tomar said that so far eleven rounds of negotiations talks were held between the government and agitating farmers’ unions to resolve the issues. He said, during various rounds of discussions, the government has continuously requested the farmers’ unions to discuss the provisions of the farm laws so that if there is an objection to any provision, the advancement can be made towards their resolution. He said, but the farmers’ unions insisted only on the repeal of the farm laws.

He informed that in all the rounds of discussions, the government had stressed that instead of insisting on the demand for repeal of the Farm Acts, the farmers should discuss about their concerns on the clause of the Acts so that their concerns can be resolved.

Mr Tomar said that the government is serious and sensitive towards farmers issues.