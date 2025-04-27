Govt Debunks Fake Message on Army Modernisation Fund

The government today said that a WhatsApp message that has been spreading across various social media platforms, claiming that the government opened a bank account for Indian Army modernisation, is misleading.

The fact-check unit of the PIB informed that the claimed message is fake. It added that the government has created the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) to provide immediate financial assistance to families of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives or were injured during military operations. This fund supports the welfare of battle casualties and their families and is not for modernisation or purchasing weapons.