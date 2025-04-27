India Cancels Registration of 77 Hindu Pakistani Pilgrims for Char Dham Yatra

The Uttarakhand government has cancelled the registration of 77 Pakistani nationals who had signed up for the annual Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage. The decision, which takes immediate effect, was announced by State Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj.

He said tourism and terrorism cannot go hand in hand, explaining the government’s stance. He reiterated the state’s commitment to ensuring a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees.

Minister Maharaj also confirmed that preparations for the Char Dham Yatra have been completed. So far, over 22 lakh devotees have registered online, including more than 25,000 international pilgrims from 185 countries.

To ensure smooth operations, the government has issued strict directives to curb black marketing of helicopter tickets and unauthorised collection of parking fees along the pilgrimage route.

Offline registration for the Yatra is set to begin tomorrow, with dedicated centres established in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vikasnagar, and Herbertpur to assist pilgrims.