The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Parliament Budget Session

Jan 27, 2026

Last Updated on January 27, 2026 11:48 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called an all-party meeting at 11 am today to discuss key national issues and legislative business ahead of the Budget Session. The meeting will be held in the main committee room and is aimed at streamlining legislative business and managing key national issues expected to come up during the session, which begins on January 28 and runs until April 2.

The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2. The Budget Session will feature 30 sittings, with the Union Budget 2026-27 being presented on February 1. President Droupadi Murmu will formally open the session, addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump increases tariffs on South Korean goods from 15 to 25 %

Jan 27, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India & UN Chief Antonio Guterres call for urgent reform of UNSC

Jan 27, 2026
AMN DEFENCE

Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s growing Defence partnership with European Union

Jan 27, 2026

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Markets Open Lower on FII Selling; Investors Eye India–EU FTA and Budget Cues

27 January 2026 11:57 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump increases tariffs on South Korean goods from 15 to 25 %

27 January 2026 11:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Parliament Budget Session

27 January 2026 11:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India & UN Chief Antonio Guterres call for urgent reform of UNSC

27 January 2026 11:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments