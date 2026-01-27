India & UN Chief Antonio Guterres call for urgent reform of UNSC

Last Updated on January 27, 2026 11:45 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / AIR

India and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for urgent reform of the UN Security Council, warning that mounting global challenges are straining the credibility and effectiveness of the world body.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P Harish, said that meaningful reform must include the addition of permanent members to ensure the effective enforcement of the international rule of law. He was speaking at the Security Council’s high-level open debate on Reaffirming International Rule of Law. Mr. Harish said lack of effectiveness in addressing global conflicts remain major shortcomings, seriously testing the credibility of the United Nations.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that in many parts of the world, the rule of law is being replaced by what he described as the law of the jungle. He said it was imperative to reform the Security Council without delay. Mr. Guterres underlined that the Security Council is the only UN body whose decisions are legally binding on all member states. He said no other body or ad-hoc coalition has the authority to mandate compliance on matters of peace and security. Referring the UN Charter, he said the Council alone can authorise the use of force, giving it a singular and universal responsibility.

He noted that while the world has undergone profound changes in power dynamics, demographics and the nature of global challenges over the past eight decades, the Security Council remains anchored in a bygone era. He called for comprehensive reform, including expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories. He emphasised that reform is essential to enhance the representation and effectiveness of the Council.