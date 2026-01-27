The Indian Awaaz

AMN DEFENCE

Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s growing Defence partnership with European Union

Jan 27, 2026

Jan 27, 2026

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reaffirmed the country’s growing partnership with the European Union. The Defence Minister today held a meeting with a delegation of the European Union in New Delhi. He said the partnership brings both sides together in a globally complex environment to develop defence cooperation. The Defence Minister also emphasized on country’s commitment to global peace and security.

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas termed the signing of the security and defence partnership as a milestone, saying that it will strengthen the defence cooperation between the two sides.

