Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s growing Defence partnership with European Union

Last Updated on January 27, 2026 11:43 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reaffirmed the country’s growing partnership with the European Union. The Defence Minister today held a meeting with a delegation of the European Union in New Delhi. He said the partnership brings both sides together in a globally complex environment to develop defence cooperation. The Defence Minister also emphasized on country’s commitment to global peace and security.

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas termed the signing of the security and defence partnership as a milestone, saying that it will strengthen the defence cooperation between the two sides.