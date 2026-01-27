Trump increases tariffs on South Korean goods from 15 to 25 %

Last Updated on January 27, 2026 11:52 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

US President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on South Korean goods to 25 per cent from 15 per cent, citing the Korean Legislature’s failure to enact a trade agreement. Writing on Social media, Trump said the higher tariffs would apply to autos, lumber, pharma and other reciprocal tariffs, though it remains unclear if the revised tariffs are in force.

The decision comes as South Korea remains one of the United States’ leading sources of imported goods, exporting 132 billion US dollars worth of products to the US in 2024, including automobiles, semiconductors and electronics, which could now face higher prices. The move reverses a trade agreement announced in July, setting tariffs at 15 per cent, under which Trump said South Korea would provide 350 billion US dollars for US-controlled investments.