Markets Open Lower on FII Selling; Investors Eye India–EU FTA and Budget Cues

BIZ DESK

Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday’s session on a cautious note, weighed down by continued foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate earnings for the December quarter.

By 10 am, the Sensex was down 436 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 81,101, while the Nifty slipped 110 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 24,938.

Market participants, however, are closely watching the India–European Union Summit scheduled for Tuesday, where both sides are expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement. Analysts believe the development could improve sentiment later in the day, particularly for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles and chemicals.

Broader markets mirrored the weakness in frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.53 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.57 per cent.

Sector-wise, most indices were trading in negative territory, except metal and PSU banking stocks. Auto, realty and media stocks saw the sharpest losses, slipping 1.90 per cent, 2.15 per cent and 1.28 per cent, respectively.

Technically, immediate support for the Nifty is seen around the 25,000 level, while resistance is placed in the 25,250–25,300 range.

Asian markets were mixed, with gains in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, while China showed marginal movement. Overnight, US markets closed higher, led by gains in the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones.

Investors are awaiting results from over 200 companies this week and cues from the Union Budget to be presented on February 1. On January 20, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 4,113 crore, while DIIs nearly offset the pressure with net purchases of Rs 4,103 crore.