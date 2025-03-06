Govt committed to minority welfare, inclusive development: Kiren Rijiju

AMN

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the Union Government is committed to the welfare of minority communities in the country, prioritising inclusive development. He was speaking at the Regional Review Meeting and Training Workshop on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for the States and Union Territories of the Southern Region, held in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The Union Minister said that the Kerala government has been proactive and highly responsive in implementing the schemes of the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC). He stressed the importance of ensuring that these schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. He commended the collaborative efforts of central and state agencies in effectively implementing welfare programs.

The Union Minister further stated that India is a country where majority and minority communities live in harmony, and all Central government schemes are designed for the welfare of every citizen. He reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Mr. Rijiju also spoke about key sectors such as tourism, education, and women’s empowerment, reaffirming the government’s pledge to support critical areas. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds or support for welfare schemes.

As part of the event, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju disbursed cheques and sanction letters to the beneficiaries of PMJVK. Minister of State George Kurian, Kerala State Minister V. Abdurahiman, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, is an area development programme under which community infrastructure and basic amenities are created in the identified areas.