Govt asks people not to share pictures and detail of vulnerable children in distress on social media

Government has asked people not to share pictures and contact detail of vulnerable children in distress situation in social media. Their identity is to be protected as per law. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said police, Child welfare committee or Childline 1098 should be informed if anyone comes to know of any child who has lost both parents to COVID and has no one to take care of them.

She said, legal adoption of such children must be ensured, otherwise children can be trafficked in the name of adoption. It is illegal to give or take orphan children of anyone else in adoption. If anyone contacts someone regarding orphan children available for direct adoption, they must be stopped as this is illegal.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, such children should be taken to Child welfare committee, which will take necessary action in the best interest of the child.