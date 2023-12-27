Govt approves opening of Consulate General of India in Auckland, New Zealand

New Delhi

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved the proposal to open of a Consulate General of India in Auckland, New Zealand.

Opening of Consulate General of India in Auckland would help in increasing India’s diplomatic footprint and strengthen India’s diplomatic representation in view of India’s increasing global engagement. This will also help promote India’s strategic and commercial interests and better serve the welfare of Indian community in Auckland.

The Consulate is likely to be opened and fully operationalized within a time frame of 12 months.