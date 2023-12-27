Centre approves construction of New 4.56 km, 6-Lane Bridge across River Ganga connecting Digha and Sonepur in Bihar

Staff Reporter

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today gave its approval for the Construction of New 4556 m long, 6-Lane High Level/ Extra Dosed Cable stayed Bridge across River Ganga (Parallel to Western Side of Existing Digha-Sonepur Rail-Cum Road Bridge) and its approaches on both sides in the Districts of Patna and Saran (NH-139W) in the State of Bihar on EPC mode.

Expenditure involved:

The Total cost for the project is Rs.3,064.45 crore which includes civil construction cost of Rs.2,233.81 crore.

No. of beneficiaries:

The Bridge will make the traffic faster and easier resulting in overall development of the State, especially North Bihar.

Details:

Digha (situated at Patna & South Bank of Ganga River) and Sonepur (North Bank of Ganga River in Saran District) are presently connected by a Rail Cum Road Bridge for movement of light vehicles only. Therefore, the present road cannot be used for transport of goods and commodities which is a major economic blockade. The constraint will be removed by providing this bridge, between Digha and Sonepur and; goods and commodities can be transported once the bridge is constructed, unleashing the economic potential of the region.

This bridge will provide direct connectivity from Patna to Golden quadrilateral corridor via NH-139 at Aurangabad and Sonepur (NH-31), Chhapra, Motihari (East-West corridor old NH-27), Bettiah (NH-727) in the Northern side of Bihar. This Project is a part of Buddha circuit. lt provides better connectivity to Buddha Stupa at Vaishali and Keshariya. Also, NH-139W provides connectivity to very famous Areraj Someshwar Nath Temple and proposed Viraat Ramayan Mandir (largest religious monument in the world) at Kesariya in the East Champaran District.

This project is falling in Patna and will provide better connectivity to North Bihar and South part of the Bihar through State Capital. The Bridge will make the movement of vehicles faster and easier resulting in overall development of the region. The Economic analysis results have shown an EIRR of 17.6% in base case and 13.1% is worst case which may be attributed to the savings in distance and time travelled.

Implementation strategy and targets:

The work is to be implemented on EPC Mode with the use latest technology like 5D-Building Information Modelling (BIM), Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS), monthly drone mapping to ensure quality of construction and operations.

The work is targeted to be completed in 42 months from the appointed date.

Major impact, including employment generation potential:

This project is aimed at providing faster commute and to provide better connectivity between North and South Parts of the Bihar. Thus, promoting the socio-economic growth of the entire region. Various activities performed during the construction and maintenance period of the project are expected to generate direct employment for skilled and un-skilled workers.

States/districts covered:

The Bridge will connect two Districts namely Patna at Digha on South side and Saran on North Side across River Ganga, Bihar.

Background:

Government has declared the stretch “the Highway starting from its junction with NH-139 near Patna (AIIMS) connecting Bakarpur, Manikpur, Sahebganj, Areraj and terminating at its junction with NH- 727 near Bettiah in the State of Bihar” as NH-139(W) vide Gazette Notification dated 8th July 2021