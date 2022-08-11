Govt approves continuation of PMAY-U, Housing for All Mission up to 31st December 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet has approved continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – Housing for All Mission up to 31st December 2024.

Financial assistance is being provided for the completion of already sanctioned over 122 lakh houses till 31st March 2022. The scheme is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by Central Government to provide all weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas of the country through States, Union Territories and Central Nodal Agencies.

The continuation of the scheme based on the request of States and UTs upto 31st December 2024 will help in completion of already sanctioned houses under Beneficiary Led Construction, Affordable Housing in Partnership and In-situ Slum Redevelopment verticals. Central Assistance approved since 2015 is two lakh three thousand crore rupees against 20 thousand crore rupees in 2004-2014.