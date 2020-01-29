Govt approves 30% of North-Eastern Council’s allocation for new projects

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet has approved allocation of 30 per cent of the North-Eastern Council’s allocation for new projects. This will help in focused development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors.

The Cabinet has also approved extension of Productivity-Linked Reward Scheme for the employees and workers of the Major Port Trust and Dock Labour Board for the period beyond 2017-18.

The Scheme will annually benefit over 28 thousand workers. The annual estimated outgo will be 46 crore rupees.