Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government had decided to confer India’s top civilian honour the Bharat Ratna on late prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh and legendary agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

Narasimha Rao is the second leading Congress figure after late President Pranab Mukherjee to be conferred the top honour.

The award of Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh and Swaminathan is a major move to express solidarity to leaders who powered Indian agriculture and the cause of Indian farmers.

Putting farmers first is the signal in the awards to Singh and Swaminathan at a time when farmers are again reorganising for a scheduled protest in the capital from February 13, to demand legalised MSP among other things.

The PM with his announcements has also made a southern connect on the General Election eve.

Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan, hailed from South India.

“This shows the Prime Minister values the contribution and expertise from all corners of the country,” official sources said.

Earlier, late Bihar CM and OBC icon Karpoori Thakur was conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

Days later, Nitish Kumar, JD (U) chief returned to the BJP led NDA fold.

Singh was the fifth prime minister of India and held the chair between July 28, 1979 and January 14, 1980.

Expressing delight over the announcement, Prime Minister Modi said PV Narasimha Rao Garu as a distinguished scholar and statesman, served India extensively in various capacities. He said that his visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced and laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth. Mr Modi further added that his contributions to India’s foreign policy, language, and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy.

Remembering the contribution of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Mr Modi said, the Bharat Ratna is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. Prime Minister said, he had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Mr Modi also lauded his stand against the Emergency and said Chaudhary Charan Singh’s dedication to the farmer and his commitment to democracy is inspiring to the entire nation.

Prime Minister expressed immense joy over the announcement of Bharat Ratna to Dr. MS Swaminathan for his monumental contributions to agriculture and farmers’ welfare. PM Modi said he played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. Recognising his invaluable work as an innovator, Mr. Modi said, Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity.

