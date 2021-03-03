Govt allows more private hospitals to administer Covid-19 vaccine

WEB DESK

The Union government has decided to allow all the private hospitals to function as COVID Vaccination Centers. In a press release the government has said, the decision was taken to utilise 100 percent capacities of all private hospitals.

Earlier private hospitals empanelled to Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PM JAY) Central Government Health Scheme, and similar State Health Insurance Schemes were allowed to function as COVID Vaccination Centers.



It said, the private hospitals will work as COVID Vaccination Centers, if they have adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain arrangement and adequate arrangement for management of AEFI. It added that States and UTs should not store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID vaccines at the State and district levels.