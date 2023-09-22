Govt advises television channels to refrain from giving platform to terrorist

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government of India has advised television channels to refrain from giving any platform to reports or references about and views and agenda of those persons against whom there are charges of serious crimes or terrorism and belonging to organisations that have been proscribed by law.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in an advisory said, it has come to the notice of the Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organization that has been proscribed by law in India was invited for a discussion on a television channel. It said, the said person made several comments or remarks which were detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state, and also had the potential of disturbing public order in the country.

The Ministry drew the attention of the TV Channels to Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 laying down the circumstances and conditions under which the Central Government may, by order, regulate or prohibit transmission or retransmission of any television channel or programme in the public interest and where it is considered necessary and expedient to issue such orders in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, friendly relations of India with any foreign state, or public order or decency or morality.

The Ministry said, that while the Government upholds media freedom and respects its rights under the Constitution, the content telecast by TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.