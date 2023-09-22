Canada: Trudeau dodges questions on whether he’ll match India’s move to suspend visa processing

AMN / WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday ducked questions about whether his government will retaliate India’s move to halt visa services between the two countries.

Speaking in New York, Trudeau sidestepped questions about visa processing and repeated his call for the Indian government to do more to get to the bottom of the matter.

India’s visa processing centre in Canada suspended services Thursday — part of a deepening row between the two countries that began on Monday when Trudeau said India’s government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years, was gunned down outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C., on June 18.

“We call on the government of India to work with us, to take seriously these allegations and to allow justice to follow its course,” he said.

Canada’s High Commission in India said in a media statement that it’s temporarily adjusting its staff presence at its locations in India due to “some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms.”