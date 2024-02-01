GOVERNMENT TO LAY WHITE PAPER ON ECONOMY – THEN AND NOW

AMN

While tabling the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In 2014 when our Government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms. The Government did that successfully following our strong belief of ‘nation-first’.”

Talking about the economy then and now, the Union Finance Minister said “the crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development.” She announced that the Government will lay a White Paper on table of the House ‘to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years.’

Smt. Sitharaman further added, “the exemplary track record of governance, development and performance, effective delivery, and ‘Jan Kalyan’ has given the Government trust, confidence and blessings of the people to realize, whatever it takes, the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ with good intentions, true dedication and hard work in the coming years and decades.”