इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 07:18:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

GOVERNMENT TO LAY WHITE PAPER ON ECONOMY – THEN AND NOW

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

While tabling the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In 2014 when our Government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms. The Government did that successfully following our strong belief of ‘nation-first’.”

Talking about the economy then and now, the Union Finance Minister said “the crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development.” She announced that the Government will lay a White Paper on table of the House ‘to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years.’

Smt. Sitharaman further added, “the exemplary track record of governance, development and performance, effective delivery, and ‘Jan Kalyan’ has given the Government trust, confidence and blessings of the people to realize, whatever it takes, the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ with good intentions, true dedication and hard work in the coming years and decades.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

مرکزی عبوری بجٹ 2024-25 کی نمایاں جھلکیاں

سب کا ساتھ، سب کا وکاس اور سب کا وشواس ، کے اصول کے ساتھ اور پو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart