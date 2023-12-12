इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 05:34:49      انڈین آواز

Government to introduce three new Criminal Bills to replace British era laws

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Government will introduce three new Criminal Bills incorporating the changes recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The three legislation namely Bharatiya Sakshya Bill -2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita  Bill- 2023, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita  Bill- 2023 which seek to that sought to replace the British-era laws were introduced in the  Lok Sabha in August this year.

Talking to media outside Parliament today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Standing Committee has given several recommendations on the three bills and considering them new Bills will be brought and the earlier bills will be withdrawn. He added that the new bills will be introduced today. These three bills are intended to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

سلامتی کونسل غزہ جنگ بندی میں ناکام لیکن میں ہمت نہیں ہاروں گا، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ میں مکمل ت ...

سپریم کورٹ نے آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کیے جانے کے مرکزی سرکار کے فیصلے کے جواز کو صحیح ٹھہرایا ہے

سپریم کورٹ نے ایک تاریخی فیصلے میں آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کرنے ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart