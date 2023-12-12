Government to introduce three new Criminal Bills to replace British era laws

AMN

Government will introduce three new Criminal Bills incorporating the changes recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The three legislation namely Bharatiya Sakshya Bill -2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill- 2023, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill- 2023 which seek to that sought to replace the British-era laws were introduced in the Lok Sabha in August this year.

Talking to media outside Parliament today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Standing Committee has given several recommendations on the three bills and considering them new Bills will be brought and the earlier bills will be withdrawn. He added that the new bills will be introduced today. These three bills are intended to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.