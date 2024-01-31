इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2024 04:28:05      انڈین آواز
Government appoints Members of 16th Finance Commission

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government today appointed four members of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, with the approval of the President of India. Former Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha, former Special Secretary, Expenditure Annie George Mathew,  Executive Director, Artha Global Dr. Niranjan Rajadhyaksha have been appointed as full time members. Group Chief Economic Advisor of State Bank of India, Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh has been appointed as part time member. The Sixteenth Finance Commission was constituted on 31st December with Arvind Panagariya, former Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog as its Chairman. The Sixteenth Finance Commission has been requested to make its recommendations available by October 31, 2025, covering an award period of 5 years commencing 1st of April, 2026.

