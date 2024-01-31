Finance Ministry slashes import duty on mobile phone components

AMN

The government has slashed the import duty by 5 percent on some parts used for manufacturing of mobile phones. According to a Finance Ministry notification, duty has been lowered on components such as battery cover, front cover, middle cover, main lens, back cover, GSM Antenna, SIM socket, screw and and other mechanical items of plastic and metal. All these items will now attract import duty at 10 per cent as against 15 per cent. However, the notification has not specified any date for implementing lower duty. The decision came as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Interim Budget tomorrow.