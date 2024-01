FILE PICS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha at 11 AM on February 1. It will be her sixth Budget presentation as Finance Minister and will be the last Budget of the current Lok Sabha.

Like the previous three full Union Budgets, Interim Budget 2024 will also be delivered in paperless form. The full Union Budget will be presented once the new government is elected following General Elections 2024.