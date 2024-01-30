Ex-Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti is new TRAI chief

Former Railway Board chairman and CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti has been appointed as the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The post of TRAI chairman has been lying vacant for four months since PD Vaghela’s retirement on September 30.

The 1984 batch Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer has been appointed as TRAI chief “for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier”, a government order reads.

His educational background includes a degree in Civil Engineering with a Gold Medal from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior, and a Master of Engineering in Structures from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee).