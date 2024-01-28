इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2024 11:45:49      انڈین آواز
DGFT to discuss trade regime of dual-use goods, software and technology on Jan 30

​​​​​​​Industry leaders, top government officials invited to discuss export compliance of sectors under SCOMET List

AMN / NEW DELHI

Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and other Government Agencies is organising the National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls (NCSTC), focusing on India’s Strategic Trade Control [related to Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) and Export Controls] system and its International Best Practices, for ensuring compliance related to the export of dual-use (industrial and military) goods, software and technologies.

The conference will be held on 30th of January, 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Registrations for the conference have been invited by DGFT from all the interested industry and other stakeholders, through its website and other relevant platforms. Key International speakers including the Chair of 1540 Committee of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Chair of Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), senior government officials including Commerce Secretary, Member (Customs) of CBIC, Director General of DGFT, etc. would be participating in the Conference and addressing the industry and other stakeholders. More than 500 industry representatives are expected to attend the conference.

The Conference is expected to see participation from officials of various departments/organisations of Government of India which are part of India’s Strategic Trade Control System and the Industry. The conference mainly focuses on outreach to the Industry especially for those dealing in sectors regulated under India’s SCOMET list including special materials and high tech equipment, chemicals, biotechnology, defence, aerospace (comprising Drones/UAVs), electronics and semiconductors, telecommunications, information security, etc. and related software and technology.

Various Industry leaders will also be sharing their experience related to the export of dual-use goods and technologies during the conference. The thematic sessions planned during the day-long conference will focus on various aspects of India’s Strategic Trade Control system, including the legal and regulatory framework, the steps taken to streamline the SCOMET policy and licensing processes, the enforcement mechanism and supply chain compliance programs.

As part of India’s Strategic Trade Control system and in consonance with the relevant control lists, guidelines and provisions of the international conventions, mechanisms and regimes, India regulates the exports of dual use items, nuclear related items, and military items, including software and technology under the SCOMET list, which is notified by DGFT under the Foreign Trade Policy.

