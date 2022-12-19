Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauds India’s G20 Presidency

Meets PM in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi and assured his support to making an open and connected internet that works for all.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, it was a delight to meet Mr Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. He said, it is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development.

Mr. Pichai said, he is looking forward to continue their strong partnership and support India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.