Good Governance Day: Atal Bihari Vajpayee remembered on his birth anniversary

Good Governance Day is being celebrated on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. 25th December is celebrated as Good Governance Day every year to create awareness of accountability in government among the people.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 98th birth anniversary this morning.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders also paid floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on the occasion. During the event, a prayer was also organised to remember him.

Before heading to the memorial, PM Modi in a tweet said, tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. He said, his contribution to India is indelible and his leadership and vision motivate millions of people.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday is celebrated as the ‘Good Governance Day’. Vajpayee served three terms as the prime minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004. He was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to have become the nation’s Prime Minister.

An all-religion prayer meeting was also organised to mark the occasion. Several programmes are being organised to mark the occasion. Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh will launch the revamped Probity Portal, e-HRMS 2.0 Portal and e-Books on major initiatives and achievements of his Ministry in New Delhi today. The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal will provide services in a digital mode to the employees including Transfers, Deputation, APAR, Vigilance Status, Deputation Opportunities, Service Book and other basic HR Services like Leave, tours and Reimbursements.

The Minister will also launch the Mobile Application of iGoTKarmayogi Portal by Karmayogi Bharat to create professional, well-trained and future-ready civil service for India. The iGOTKarmayogi platform is envisaged as a democratised, competency-driven solution space that all of the government can access to enhance their execution capabilities. Revamped Probity Portal for Government Employees will demand the right attitude towards public service with ‘integrity’ and ‘probity’. Dr Jitendra Singh had inaugurated the Good Governance Week celebrations on the 19th of this month.