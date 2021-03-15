Golf: Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) inducts Kapil Dev as its board member

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

In a significant move Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday inducted former cricket captain Kapil Dev its board member.

PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy welcomed World Cup-winning captain’s induction ” Kapil Dev will bring his passion and charisma for golf and his presence will take the sport in the country to new vistas “.



Ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh welcomed former cricket allrounder saying “Mr Kapil Dev being inducted as a Board Member of the PGTI will open up a lot of doors for the PGTI. He’s a sporting legend, a keen golfer and he has a vision so it will be great to see his experience come into play for the benefit of Indian professional golf.”



Talking to media persons after the announcement Kapil Dev made it clear that he was joining the PGTI to help the Sport grow more rapidly in the country and “not to take up any post of position”

” I just wants the sport to develop at the grass root level and also more corporates should come forward to help it but let me make it clear that I have no desire of becoming the president of the body.

L to R: Mr. Ravi Grover – Director, Golden Greens Golf Club, Mrs. Rashima V Varma – Principal, Prometheus School, Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy – CEO, PGTI, Mr. Kapil Dev and Mr. Jeev Milkha Singh

“As a sportsman, it’s my duty if I can help them in trying to promote the game. I feel sometimes they don’t get their dues. All the young boys who are starting, if we can bring more money into the game and let everybody come out there and make the life out of it that’s what I look for,” he said

“I like to take the backseat. I like to open the door for them, and I can open the door, bringing more funds for the youngsters and that’s what I look for. I don’t look into that, to be president. I don’t want any post. God has given me enough respect and love. I always look at what we can give to the next generation that’s more important,” Kapil said.

Asked whether he will also seek government’s support, Kapil replied : “Government is there to make sure you can carry on with your job. Not too much involvement in sports and I think it’s a responsibility of every common person.

:You look at cricket, the government’s involvement is not there. All the sports should be like that. We helping the sports, that’s more important.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5,248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under his leadership, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final. He also said he just wants the development of the sport, stressing that he does not have any desire of becoming the president of the body.

Meanwhile, top professionals including Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi Udayan Mane and Karandeep Kochhar. will be seen in action in the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship , to be held at the Golden Greens Golf Club in Gurugram from Tuesday. The Pro-Am event will be staged on March 20.

The tournament, the 10th event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, and jointly organised by the TATA Steel PGTI and Prometheus School Noida,carries a prize purse of ₹30 lakh. Golfers will earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points as they can improve their chances of qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The race for qualification for Tokyo Olympics has entered an exciting phase with just over three months remaining before the cut-off date of June 21. Rashid Khan (306), Udayan Mane (317), Karandeep Kochhar (348) and Chikkarangappa (349) are the four highest-ranked Indians in the world.