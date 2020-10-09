Golf: PGTI to conduct five events this year, season to be extended to 2021

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

After a hiatus of seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will resume its activities in the first week of next month.

Talking about the schedule, PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy, said, “With the allowance to conduct tournaments within the Unlock Guidelines, we are pleased to announce these five tournaments in November and December for the season 2020-2021. The first three tournaments are to be played in Chandigarh

The first tournament after this long break is Rs 30-lakh PGTI Players Championship slated to be played at the Panchkula and Chandigarh Golf Clubs from November 4 – 7.

As per the format for the event, one half of the field will play their first round at Panchkula while the other half will play at Chandigarh. In round two both the halves of the field will switch venues. The third and fourth rounds will only be played at Panchkula.

The second PGTI Players Championship with the prize purse of Rs 30-lakhs will again be played at the Chandigarh and Panchkula Golf Clubs from November 9 – 12. The format for the event will be the same as mentioned for the previous event except the third and fourth rounds will only be played at Chandigarh during this week.

The third edition of Rs 1.5 crore Milkha Singh Invitational presented by TAKE will be held at the Chandigarh from December 3 – 6.

The 21st edition of the Indian Oil Servo Masters Golf will be staged at Digboi (Assam) from December 9 – 12. The tournament carries a prize money of Rs. 60 lakhs.

The fifth and last tournament of this year the Rs. 1.5 crore TATA Steel Tour Championship will be held at the Golmuri Golf Club in Jamshedpur from December 17 – 20.

The PGTI has also formulated strict regulations and guidelines in order to take all precautions against Covid-19 and ensure a safe and healthy environment during tournaments.

Following are some (of the many) regulations and guidelines formulated by the PGTI for the smooth functioning of events during the pandemic:

Players MUST get their COVID-19 Test done 72 hours prior to their arriving at the tournament venue for their Practice Round. Only those with a Negative Test Report will be allowed and Players must bring with them the Test Report in person without which the Player cannot enter the Tournament/Venue.

Social Distancing (minimum of 6-foot distance from others) must be practiced at all times when at the tournament venue.

Gatherings are strictly prohibited – players will be asked to leave the tournament venue as soon as their round has been completed. No practice will be allowed after the Round.

No Player other than those as mentioned in the Tournament Entry List/Draw (Practice Round, Rounds 1 & 2) & also only those making the CUT (Rounds 3 & 4) will be allowed entry at the Tournament Venue.

Players can opt to carry/push their own bag. Players doing so must abide by the Rules & Regulations of the Host Club.

Only a scorecard and hole location/local rules sheet will be distributed on the tee. They will be stapled together and given from the starter to the marker. There will be no exchange of paper between participants.