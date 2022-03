Gold prices jumped sharply today in the Indian markets with the price for 24 Carat Gold reaching ₹ 53,890 per 10 grams, in Mumbai. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures surged to ₹ 53,500 per 10 gram.

The rise comes in the background of Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is pushing investors towards safe-haven assets. Also, the ongoing rise in crude prices has intensified inflation worries, further boosting the appeal of the yellow metal.