GoCs Nagaland and Manipur promoted as Lieutenant Generals



Nirendra Dev / New Delhi



Lt Gen P C Nair, DG, Assam Rifles on Friday congratulated Maj Gen Rajan Sharawat, GoC Manipur and Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera, GoC Nagaland on being approved to the coveted rank of Lieutenant Generals.



“A momentous occasion for Assam Rifles and testament to their hardwork and dedication,” the DGAR tweeted.

Major General Lakhera assumed the command of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) on January 5, 2022. He had taken over the charge from previous IGAR, Maj Gen Viresh Pratap Singh Kaushik.



Major General Rajan Sharawat had taken over the reins of Assam Rifles in Manipur as the new Inspector General Assam Rifles (South). He had relieved Major General Alok Naresh who proceeded on posting after successfully completing his tenure.