Global shares indices witness losses amid steady Treasury yields, losses in US dollar

AMN/ WEB DESK

Global shares indices today witnessed losses amid steady Treasury yields and losses in the US dollar. Investors are looking for more signs of a rates policy shift from the Federal Reserve.

South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 1.8 percent and Japan’s NIKKEI-225 declined 1.6 percent. Singapore’s Straits Times fell one percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indices slipped 0.3 percent each.

European shares were down in intra-day trade except Germany’s DAX which added 0.3 percent. London’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC both were trading 0.2 percent down when reports last came in.