Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2021 11:32:35      انڈین آواز

Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 3 million mark

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The havoc wreaked by the Coronavirus a year ago continues to torment the countries across the world as the global death toll has crossed the three million mark. According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of lives lost is about equal to the population of Kyiv of Ukraine, Caracas of Venezuela or Lisbon of Portugal. The death toll is higher than Chicago’s population of 2.7 million and equivalent to the combined population of Philadelphia and Dallas.

Brazil has recorded 67 thousand 636 new COVID-19 cases and two thousand 929 deaths in the past 24 hours. Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases so far with over three lakh 71 thousand 678 deaths, the second-highest in the world behind the United States.

Pakistan saw a new record of daily infections and deaths as the third wave of COVID-19 continues to batter the neighbouring country. It has recorded 6,127 new infections and 149 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest numbers since June 2020. The nationwide death toll in Pakistan has reached 16 thousand 243 whereas the total cases have reached 7 lakh 56 thousand 285.

Turkey has reported 62 thousand 606 new coronavirus cases and 288 deaths. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already announced new restrictions and a partial lockdown to control the surge in wake of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Turkey’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 35 thousand 608 with over 4.2 million cases so far.

Meanwhile, Israel has dropped the requirement to wear masks outdoors. However, masks are required to be worn in public places indoors. The country has also fully reopened schools for the first time after it was shut last year. Most of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz