Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 3 million mark

AMN/ WEB DESK

The havoc wreaked by the Coronavirus a year ago continues to torment the countries across the world as the global death toll has crossed the three million mark. According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of lives lost is about equal to the population of Kyiv of Ukraine, Caracas of Venezuela or Lisbon of Portugal. The death toll is higher than Chicago’s population of 2.7 million and equivalent to the combined population of Philadelphia and Dallas.

Brazil has recorded 67 thousand 636 new COVID-19 cases and two thousand 929 deaths in the past 24 hours. Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases so far with over three lakh 71 thousand 678 deaths, the second-highest in the world behind the United States.

Pakistan saw a new record of daily infections and deaths as the third wave of COVID-19 continues to batter the neighbouring country. It has recorded 6,127 new infections and 149 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest numbers since June 2020. The nationwide death toll in Pakistan has reached 16 thousand 243 whereas the total cases have reached 7 lakh 56 thousand 285.

Turkey has reported 62 thousand 606 new coronavirus cases and 288 deaths. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already announced new restrictions and a partial lockdown to control the surge in wake of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Turkey’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 35 thousand 608 with over 4.2 million cases so far.

Meanwhile, Israel has dropped the requirement to wear masks outdoors. However, masks are required to be worn in public places indoors. The country has also fully reopened schools for the first time after it was shut last year. Most of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.