Ghaziabad Journalist Vikram Joshi is dead, He Was Shot at by criminals

Published On:

As per initial probe, it is believed that the attack could have been perpetrated as an act of revenge after he filed a police complaint at Vijay Nagar Police Station, about harassment of his niece by some people.

AMN News

Journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot at in a brazen attack in front of his daughters on Monday night in Delhi NCR’s Ghaziabad, passed away on Wednesday morning in the course of treatment.

Joshi was was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons, when he was returning from his sister’s home on a motorcycle with his two daughters. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far. The terrifying attack on journalist Vikram Joshi near his home on Monday night was captured on a CCTV footage.

It was reported that five assailants blocked his way, assaulted him and opened fire at him. Joshi was admitted at a private hospital after he received bullet injuries in his head.

Joshi was attacked by a gang of nine, who cornered him to a car before launching a brutal attack. The killers then shot him at the back of his head while his 11-year-old daughter kept crying for help. The entire bone-chilling incident has been caught on the CCTV. The incident took place at Vijay Nagar’s Mata Colony.

Joshi’s 11-year-old daughter is seen running for help as his father lay unconscious on the ground. The little girl tries to wake up his father who was bleeding. The 11-year-old then sits on the floor and is seen crying. She then called the family member from his father’s mobile phone.

5 out of 9 arrested are history-sheeters
Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested nine people in connection with Vikram Joshi’s murder. Five out of the nine men have criminal cases against them. Chhotu, the main accused, who was named by Vikram Joshi in his complaint about harassing his niece, has several cases against him. Joshi had lodged a complaint against Chhotu for harassing his 17-year-old niece. Chhotu remained free despite sexual harassment complaint against him and no FIR was filed until he shot the journalist. Chhotu and Ravi (another accused named in by Joshi) also threatened him for taking the matter to police.

The niece for whose safety, Joshi had filed a complaint with the police, narrated the tale of how the goons roamed freely as police took no action. “I was harassed for past 1-1.5 yrs. Whenever I used to leave the house, they use to eve-tease and follow me. We made complaints to the police but they never acted,” she told ABP News.

She said that the day Joshi was attacked, he was returning home with his two daughters after attending birthday celebration of her sister.

UP CM announces ex-gratia:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for the family of the deceased and a job for his wife, and free education for his children, says Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

