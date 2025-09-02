Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

German Defence Minister Dismisses von der Leyen’s Suggestion on European Troops in Ukraine

Sep 2, 2025

WEB DESK

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s suggestion of a roadmap to send European troops to Ukraine. Pistorius called her remarks premature, emphasising that the European Union has no authority over troop deployments.

He stressed the importance of first engaging in negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow before discussing military involvement. He was responding to media reports that von der Leyen mentioned deploying a multinational force to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

