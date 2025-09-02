Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

185 Die from Malnutrition in Gaza in August, Including 15 Children: Health Ministry

Sep 2, 2025

WEB DESK

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 185 people, including 15 children, died from malnutrition in August. The crisis deepened after the UN-backed IPC system declared parts of Gaza in a state of famine last month. Since then, over 83 people have died due to hunger-related causes. The Ministry said that 43,000 children under five and more than 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are suffering from malnutrition. According to media reports, hunger-related deaths have now reached 361, including 130 children, since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023.

