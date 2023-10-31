इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2023 06:44:55      انڈین آواز

Gadkari lays foundation stone, dedicates to nation 26 National Highway Projects

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has laid foundation stone and dedicated to nation 26 National Highway Projects worth over 17,500 crore rupees from Guwahati on Tuesday through video conferencing. Mr Gadkari also reviewed the National Highway Projects of North Eastern States and Sikkim along with Union Minister General VK Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
 
Addressing media persons in Guwahati, Mr. Gadkari said that all North Eastern states are developing in fast pace and road infrastructure projects worth over one lakh crore rupees have been implemented during the past 10 years implemented in Assam alone. He said, 136 projects completed in Assam and 64 projects are going on apart from 48 upcoming projects in the state. He also informed that his Ministry has approved the construction of state of the art 35 km 4 lane elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park and Guwahati ring road project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart