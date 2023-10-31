Gadkari lays foundation stone, dedicates to nation 26 National Highway Projects

AMN

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has laid foundation stone and dedicated to nation 26 National Highway Projects worth over 17,500 crore rupees from Guwahati on Tuesday through video conferencing. Mr Gadkari also reviewed the National Highway Projects of North Eastern States and Sikkim along with Union Minister General VK Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Addressing media persons in Guwahati, Mr. Gadkari said that all North Eastern states are developing in fast pace and road infrastructure projects worth over one lakh crore rupees have been implemented during the past 10 years implemented in Assam alone. He said, 136 projects completed in Assam and 64 projects are going on apart from 48 upcoming projects in the state. He also informed that his Ministry has approved the construction of state of the art 35 km 4 lane elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park and Guwahati ring road project.