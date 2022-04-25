FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gadkari inaugurates seven National Highway Projects in Maharashtra

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated seven National Highway Projects worth 5569 crore rupees in Aurangabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gadkari said this will give a new dimension to the development of Aurangabad district which is one of the major industrial centers in Maharashtra.

Mr. Gadkari said efforts have been made to alleviate the water crisis through road projects in the water-starved Aurangabad district. He said in the construction of roads, many ponds have been constructed on the lines of the Buldhana pattern and the soil and stones have been used for the construction of roads.

He said through this, the soil extracted from the ponds created in Adgaon-Gandhi, Valmi, and Nakshatrawadi areas, and Teesgaon and Sajapur village areas have got the double benefit. The minister said this will help in reducing the water crisis by increasing the groundwater level. The construction of such ponds in the district has increased the water capacity to 14 lakh cubic meters to date.

